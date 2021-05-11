US Bancorp DE Increases Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 373.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,112 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

ARKK opened at $103.98 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.27.

