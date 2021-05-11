US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $431.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $424.20 and a 200-day moving average of $388.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.19 and a 12 month high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355 shares in the company, valued at $143,799.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,563 over the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

