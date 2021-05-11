US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Atlassian by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.35.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $215.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of -119.24, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $160.01 and a 1-year high of $262.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.56.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

