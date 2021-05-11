US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,191,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,221 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ambev were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter worth about $211,673,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ambev by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,198,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,425,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ambev by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577,902 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,411,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,908,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,282 shares during the period. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

