USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,916 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $182,748.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,004.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $39,652.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,766 shares of company stock worth $4,296,125 over the last 90 days. 45.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.14.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.