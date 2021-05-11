Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after buying an additional 807,893 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTZ opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $246.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.20 million. Analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

