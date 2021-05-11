VAALCO Energy (EGY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 56.93%.

NYSE EGY opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.48.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

