Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.96.

VLY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group cut Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $43,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

