VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Position Boosted by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for 3.2% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,436,000 after buying an additional 9,124,471 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,120,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,169,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,099 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,535,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,350,000 after purchasing an additional 826,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,552,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.12. 410,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,647,744. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.