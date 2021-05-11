Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,162,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.52 on Tuesday, hitting $153.89. 76,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,681. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.89 and a 200 day moving average of $142.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

