Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 337,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.32. 108,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,003. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $63.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average is $59.24.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

