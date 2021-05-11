Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

BSV opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.60. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

