Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,951,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,671,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $269.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $168.69 and a twelve month high of $304.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.06 and a 200-day moving average of $269.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

