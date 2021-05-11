Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Increased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.5% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $48,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,300,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after buying an additional 126,779 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.96. 41,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,626,145. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.72. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

