Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $365 million-$370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.82 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.040–0.030 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Shares of VRNS stock traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $47.22. 62,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,201. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total value of $281,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 18,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $3,336,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,299 shares of company stock worth $40,933,811. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

