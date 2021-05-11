Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Shares Down 7.4%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 109,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

VSTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vasta Platform presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Vasta Platform in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares in the last quarter. Compass Group LLC raised its position in Vasta Platform by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vasta Platform by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.