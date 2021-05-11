VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%.

VBIV stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 112,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,380. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $693.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.14. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $6.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VBIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

