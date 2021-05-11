VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

VECT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of VectivBio in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VECT opened at $13.51 on Monday. VectivBio has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $37.70.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

