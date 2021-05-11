Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Velodyne Lidar updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:VLDR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.05. 116,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642,870. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

