Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

VRA has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of VRA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.68. 4,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,395. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $359.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $221,427.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,171.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 18,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $207,826.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,984.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,777 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,016 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

