Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist assumed coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.13.

Veracyte stock opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.32 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $52.87.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 25,318 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

