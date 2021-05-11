Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%.

Shares of VCYT stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 141,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,868. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $52.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

