VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,104,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263,924 shares during the quarter. VEREIT comprises approximately 2.6% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $351,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,303,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,427 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,169,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,404,000 after purchasing an additional 754,367 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,187,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,864,000 after purchasing an additional 733,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in VEREIT by 6,347.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 428,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 421,626 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $37.76.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 53.31%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

