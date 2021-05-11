Vertex (VERX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vertex to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vertex alerts:

Shares of VERX stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Vertex has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VERX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.