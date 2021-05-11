VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stake Lessened by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $13,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VICI opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $32.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 89.19%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.