Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Mark Ayranto Sells 10,900 Shares

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Mark Ayranto sold 10,900 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total value of C$158,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,688,403.50.

Mark Ayranto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Mark Ayranto sold 19,000 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.55, for a total value of C$295,450.00.

CVE:VIT opened at C$8.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.30. Victoria Gold Corp has a 12-month low of C$5.55 and a 12-month high of C$9.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

