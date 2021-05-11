Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,004 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

