Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 189956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on SPCE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.77.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock worth $200,490,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

