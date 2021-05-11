Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Virgin Money UK from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $1.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.