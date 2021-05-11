Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $8.61 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,034,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,107,000 after buying an additional 1,546,107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20,057.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,403,000 after buying an additional 1,441,362 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,374,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,678,000 after buying an additional 483,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 620,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,288,000 after buying an additional 337,127 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.58%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

