Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $9.51 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $9,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

NYSE DGX opened at $141.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $103.26 and a 52 week high of $142.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Insiders have sold 51,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,967,079 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

