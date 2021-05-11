Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 29,800 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.10% of CyrusOne worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. TheStreet raised shares of CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $70.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -271.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

