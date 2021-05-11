Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 179,200 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 179,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.15% of Marathon Oil worth $12,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,441,000 after acquiring an additional 656,698 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after acquiring an additional 401,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,128,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145,191 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRO opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

