Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 19,200 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.10% of Kimco Realty worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 72.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,062,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,929,000 after acquiring an additional 27,292 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 301.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,614 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 118,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.6% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

