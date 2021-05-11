Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $10.76 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,755,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.00.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,392,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,261 shares of company stock worth $4,793,563. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $431.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $424.20 and its 200-day moving average is $388.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.19 and a 52 week high of $457.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

