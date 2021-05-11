Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 53.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 15,440.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average of $69.37. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $76.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPC. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

