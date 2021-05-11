Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE AIO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,114. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37.

In related news, Director Alan Rappaport purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $41,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

