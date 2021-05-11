Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.60.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $269.60 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $75.20 and a 1 year high of $281.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.96.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $278,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baugh & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,545 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,831,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

