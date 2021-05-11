Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Cut by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.22. The company had a trading volume of 129,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,266,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $437.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.82 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.95 and its 200-day moving average is $211.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.