Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after acquiring an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.55. 123,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,266,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.82 and a 12 month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

