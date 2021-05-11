Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives $39.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSTO. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after buying an additional 112,337 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $706,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $835,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,211,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VSTO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,207. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

