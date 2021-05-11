Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOD. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

