Vortex Defi Price Hits $0.12 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $311,428.72 and approximately $87,013.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010374 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

