Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $173.00 to $185.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Vulcan Materials traded as high as $192.99 and last traded at $192.08, with a volume of 698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.71.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VMC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.53.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

