Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.53.

NYSE:VMC opened at $190.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.86. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

