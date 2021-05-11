Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. The business’s revenue was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Vuzix stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $16.67. 447,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,988,521. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vuzix has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 2.09.

VUZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

