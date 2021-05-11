W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 699.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC stock opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $76.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 83.80%.

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.