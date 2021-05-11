W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at Raymond James

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $400.00 to $460.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $425.36.

Shares of GWW opened at $474.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $263.83 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $416.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

