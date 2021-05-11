Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Issues Earnings Results

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%.

Shares of WPG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. 50,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,548. Washington Prime Group has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.36.

WPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

