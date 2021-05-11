Waste Management (WM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Waste Management (NYSE: WM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/4/2021 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $137.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $144.00 to $147.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $146.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $133.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $137.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/28/2021 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $144.00 to $147.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $146.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $119.00 to $138.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $133.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Waste Management is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Waste Management is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.13 and a 52-week high of $144.54. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 6.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Waste Management by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 85,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 107,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

